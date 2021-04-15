Advertisement

Thursday marks one year since massive Jay paper mill explosion

While no one was injured in the blast, it has had a lasting impact on the community.
Apr. 15, 2021
JAY, Maine (WMTW) -Thursday marks one year since the massive explosion at the paper mill in Jay.

While no one was injured in the blast, it has had a lasting impact on the community.

The explosion was caused by a rupture of a pulp digester inside the mill. The explosion was caught on camera and rocked the small town.

Officials at the time credited the quick actions of mill workers from preventing the explosion from causing more damage.

Pixelle Specialty Solutions, which owns the mill, announced late last year that it would not rebuild the pulp digester and would shut down the mill’s third paper machine.

Since the explosion, more than 170 workers have been laid off at the mill.

Pixelle has established a $1 million fund for job retraining for the workers laid off as a result of the explosion.

The company said in December that more than 250 full-time employees will remain at the mill to operate the two remaining paper machines.

