Advertisement

Texas students disciplined over ‘slave auction’ on Snapchat

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEDO, Texas (AP) - Students at a North Texas high school are being disciplined for their role in a mock slave auction they conducted on social media.

Civil rights activists tell the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that a group of students at a ninth-grade school campus in the Fort Worth suburb of Aledo set up a “slave auction” of Black classmates on Snapchat.

Aledo school Superintendent Susan Bohn said district officials learned more than two weeks ago of students cyberbullying other students based on their race. The district didn’t specify what discipline has been dealt out to the students.

Eddie Burnett, president of Parker County NAACP, said he plans to take up the matter with the Aledo Independent School District board.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 14th
Maine CDC reports 550 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Police Confirm Officer Involved Shooting in Mars Hill Resulting in Fatality
Podcaster Kylie Low of "Dark Downeast"
Mainer explores ‘Dark’ side of New England history in new podcast
Mars Hill Officer Involved Shooting
28 year old man killed during armed confrontation with police in Mars Hill
Gov. Janet Mills State of the Budget Address
Gov. Mills continues Maine’s COVID-19 civil state of emergency

Latest News

A group of ninth-grade students has been disciplined for cyberbullying other students based on...
Texas students allegedly pretended to sell Black classmates in online 'slave auction'
An officer was shot multiple times Wednesday during a traffic stop in Burleson, Texas, police...
1 arrested, 1 sought in connection to Texas officer shooting
Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.,...
Senate breaks filibuster on Asian-American hate crime bill
It happened on Tamarack Circle around 6:30 p.m.
3-year-old dead after being hit by car driven by 13-year-old in Gorham