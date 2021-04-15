Sunshine & Pleasant This Afternoon, Rain, Mix & Snow Friday & Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mostly sunny skies will continue today with temperatures climbing to the 50s to low 60s. Coolest temperatures today will be along the coast due to an onshore breeze keeping temperatures right around the 50° mark along the coast. Clouds will be on the increase tonight with lows dropping back to the 30s for most locales.

Low pressure located near Cape Cod Friday morning and remain in that vicinity through the day Friday before moving eastward through the Gulf of Maine Friday night and early Saturday. Clouds will thicken up Friday morning with rain or rain/snow mix developing during the morning for areas and likely not moving into the Bangor area and points north and east until the afternoon and evening. It will likely start as rain or rain/snow mix then precipitation is expected to change to snow for most locations except for maybe the immediate coast where it may stay rain/snow mix. Temperatures on Friday will be cool with highs only in the 40s but feeling cooler with an east/northeast breeze that could gust to 30 MPH at times. Snow or rain/snow mix will continue Friday night into Saturday morning then transition to scattered rain showers during the afternoon before ending late. Temperatures will remain on the cool side Saturday with highs in the 40s. Snowfall accumulations by Saturday morning look like they will range from about a coating to an inch or two for most spots with higher amounts of 3″-6″ possible over Western Maine especially in the higher terrain. Sunday will be the better of the weekend days with drier and somewhat brighter weather expected. We’ll see variably cloudy skies Sunday with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. Monday looks nice with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s to near 60°.

A slushy accumulation of a coating to an inch or two is looking more and more likely for most spots. Higher amounts in the western parts of the state especially higher elevations. (WABI)

Another mild day today before things turn a bit cooler for Friday & Saturday. (WABI)

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 52°-62°. East/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 29°-39°. East/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Rain and rain/snow mix developing mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 40s. East/northeast wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely during the morning then rain showers possible during the afternoon. Cool with highs in the 40s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

