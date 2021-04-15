Advertisement

St. Albans man charged with drug trafficking

Lary’s bail is set at $80,000.
Jason Lary, age 40, of St. Albans is at the Somerset County Jail.
Jason Lary, age 40, of St. Albans is at the Somerset County Jail.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - A St. Albans man has been charged with drug trafficking.

40-year-old Jason lady was arrested after police pulled his car over Wedensday night on the Lang Hill Road in Palmyra.

According to a press release from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, “The Deputies stopped the green pickup truck on the Lang Hill Road for the excessive exhaust noise. The driver was identified as Jason Lary, age 40, of St. Albans. Lary also had a female passenger in the pickup truck.”

Police say they found more than 400 grams of illegal drugs and around $4,000 in cash.

“A search of the truck yielded approximately 118 grams of cocaine, 152 grams of Fentanyl, 108 grams of crack cocaine, and approximately 27 grams of Methamphetamine. An excess of more than 400 grams of illicit drugs was seized. All drugs tested positive with a presumptive field test. Also seized was approximately $4,000 in cash,” a press release said.

Lary’s bail is set at $80,000 and we’re told special conditions are set to not to use or possess illegal drugs and subject to search and test.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Tamarack Circle around 6:30 p.m.
3-year-old dead after being hit by car driven by 13-year-old in Gorham
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 14th
Maine CDC reports 550 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Police Confirm Officer Involved Shooting in Mars Hill Resulting in Fatality
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in state of Maine
588 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death in Maine
Podcaster Kylie Low of "Dark Downeast"
Mainer explores ‘Dark’ side of New England history in new podcast

Latest News

Chris Ewing to reflects on his career.
Conversations with Chris: A look back at his career
New restaurant and bar in Waterville
New bar and restaurant opens its doors in Waterville
Crews respond to leaf litter fire in Glenburn.
Crews respond to leaf litter fire in Glenburn
Troubling statistics from the Maine CDC today concerning the spread of the coronavirus in the...
Head of Maine CDC concerned over COVID-19 trends