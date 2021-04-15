St. Albans man charged with drug trafficking

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - A St. Albans man has been charged with drug trafficking.

40-year-old Jason lady was arrested after police pulled his car over Wedensday night on the Lang Hill Road in Palmyra.

According to a press release from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, “The Deputies stopped the green pickup truck on the Lang Hill Road for the excessive exhaust noise. The driver was identified as Jason Lary, age 40, of St. Albans. Lary also had a female passenger in the pickup truck.”

Police say they found more than 400 grams of illegal drugs and around $4,000 in cash.

“A search of the truck yielded approximately 118 grams of cocaine, 152 grams of Fentanyl, 108 grams of crack cocaine, and approximately 27 grams of Methamphetamine. An excess of more than 400 grams of illicit drugs was seized. All drugs tested positive with a presumptive field test. Also seized was approximately $4,000 in cash,” a press release said.

Lary’s bail is set at $80,000 and we’re told special conditions are set to not to use or possess illegal drugs and subject to search and test.

