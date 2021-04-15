Advertisement

Several inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Penobscot County Jail

We’re told a female inmate tested positive first, prompting them to do universal testing.
Penobscot County Jail COVID-19 outbreak
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff says four inmates at the Penobscot County Jail have COVID-19.

Everyone with positive results was in the same area.

Sheriff Morton say all COVID-19 protocols were in place and they are in direct contact with the department of corrections and Maine CDC.

