Several inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Penobscot County Jail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff says four inmates at the Penobscot County Jail have COVID-19.

We’re told a female inmate tested positive first, prompting them to do universal testing.

Everyone with positive results was in the same area.

Sheriff Morton say all COVID-19 protocols were in place and they are in direct contact with the department of corrections and Maine CDC.

