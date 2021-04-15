Sanford school holding fundraiser for therapy dog

SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - A therapy dog at the Williard School is in need of some therapy herself.

Ory joined the Sanford school’s special education department along with three other pups last year. She helps calms students down when they are upset or experiencing behavior.

But now she has been diagnosed with hip dysplasia and degenerated hips as well as torn ACLs in both of her knees. The school has launched a GoFundMe drive to help pay for the $20,000 needed to help Ory live her best life.

“She’s only 16 months and she deserves that opportunity to have a great life. The vet said her life will be amazing once this is done and dealt with,” said Christen Suratt, a teacher at Willard and Ory works in her class.

Anyone interested in donating to help Ory can do so at this link.

