Rep. Golden, Afghanistan war vet, backs Biden troop withdrawal plan

Biden says troops will be out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11
Rep. Jared Golden
Rep. Jared Golden says impeachment inquiry should go forward at a smooth and steady pace
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMTW) - The one member of Maine’s congressional delegation who served in the war in Afghanistan supports President Biden’s plan to bring all the troops home by Sept. 11 – the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that started the war.

Representative Jared Golden would have liked to see the remaining 2,500 troops return sooner, saying the U.S. cannot focus on security situations in every country in the world.

When asked if America had won its longest war, he said, ”We went in to capture Osama Bin Laden and to hold accountable the people responsible for 9/11. When you look at it through that lens, yes, we have. If you’re asking whether or not we’ve been successful in stabilizing Afghanistan? I think that the answer is no.”

Golden also wants to repeal the 2001 authorization for the use of military force in Afghanistan.

He says such authorizations should not be open-ended, but reviewed regularly by congress and re-authorized when they’re in the country’s best interest.

