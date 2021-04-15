Advertisement

Proposed bill would close gaps in MaineCare and CHIP

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A bill to close gaps in MaineCare and the Children’s Health Insurance Program was heard before the Health and Human Services Committee Thursday.

Representative Rachel Talboy Ross of Portland introduced LD 718.

She says this legislation will help improve health equity in Maine by ensuring that children, adults, and the elderly from low-income households have access to affordable healthcare.

The bill will restore eligibility for low-income Mainers to receive coverage through MaineCare and CHIP.

“Without regular, preventative healthcare, treatable conditions can become increasingly dangerous and costly for both the uninsured individual, their family, and our healthcare system as a whole. But, with converse our friends, neighbors, and colleagues who are immigrants will be able to get the critical care they need to improve their health, reduce overall healthcare costs, and keep contributing to our communities and the economy.”

Rachel Talbot Ross (D) Portland

In 1996, with bipartisan support, the legislature exercised its right under federal law to provide health care to low-income Mainers who are immigrants.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Tamarack Circle around 6:30 p.m.
3-year-old dead after being hit by car driven by 13-year-old in Gorham
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 14th
Maine CDC reports 550 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Police Confirm Officer Involved Shooting in Mars Hill Resulting in Fatality
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in state of Maine
588 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death in Maine
Podcaster Kylie Low of "Dark Downeast"
Mainer explores ‘Dark’ side of New England history in new podcast

Latest News

Crews respond to leaf litter fire in Glenburn.
Crews respond to leaf litter fire in Glenburn
Troubling statistics from the Maine CDC today concerning the spread of the coronavirus in the...
Head of Maine CDC concerned over COVID-19 trends
We are not waiting around.
“We are not waiting around,” Maine officials on J&J pause
New athletic facility coming to Thomas College.
New athletic facility coming to Thomas College in 2022