Proposed bill would close gaps in MaineCare and CHIP

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A bill to close gaps in MaineCare and the Children’s Health Insurance Program was heard before the Health and Human Services Committee Thursday.

Representative Rachel Talboy Ross of Portland introduced LD 718.

She says this legislation will help improve health equity in Maine by ensuring that children, adults, and the elderly from low-income households have access to affordable healthcare.

The bill will restore eligibility for low-income Mainers to receive coverage through MaineCare and CHIP.

“Without regular, preventative healthcare, treatable conditions can become increasingly dangerous and costly for both the uninsured individual, their family, and our healthcare system as a whole. But, with converse our friends, neighbors, and colleagues who are immigrants will be able to get the critical care they need to improve their health, reduce overall healthcare costs, and keep contributing to our communities and the economy.”

In 1996, with bipartisan support, the legislature exercised its right under federal law to provide health care to low-income Mainers who are immigrants.

