Outdoor dining permit fees in Bangor half-price this year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Many businesses and restaurants are preparing for a second summer with COVID regulations in place and are looking to maximize available space.

”Still dealing with COVID restriction and safety regulations but I think it’s going to be a great season for all of us.”

Susan Stephensen, owner of Pepino’s Mexican Restaurant in downtown Bangor, says they’re preparing for the summer. They’re ready inside, but they’ve also applied for an outdoor dining permit.

“Last year we had it down the street which was great but the city is allowing us to have it a little bit closer… right here in the parking spots. So it will be right outside the restaurant for convenience for our staff and also for our customers.”

The “parklet” will take up 4 parking spots, but will significantly expand the number of people they’re able to seat.

“I think if it’s set up in a safe manner its an excellent option for some of the restaurants.”

Jeff Wallace, Bangor’s director of code enforcement, says the permits required for outdoor seating are valid for the entire year, rather than being seasonal.

“Another change is the reduction in the fee this year which generally speaking it’s half price this year all across the board.”

Last year fees were waived entirely, and this year fees will range from $25 to $250 depending on the number of seats and whether alcohol will be served.

Those with 12 seats or fewer will pay $25 if they don’t serve alcohol, and $125 if they do.

The fees are $50 and $250 for restaurants with more outdoor seating.

“The city has been incredibly accommodating and generous with some of our ideas and other businesses ideas.” said Stephensen. “We’re so grateful for them thinking outside the box much like we’ve had to do as well.”

