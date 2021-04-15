Advertisement

Outdoor dining permit fees in Bangor half-price this year

The fees were waived last year
Permits in Bangor will be half-price this year
Permits in Bangor will be half-price this year(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Many businesses and restaurants are preparing for a second summer with COVID regulations in place and are looking to maximize available space.

”Still dealing with COVID restriction and safety regulations but I think it’s going to be a great season for all of us.”

Susan Stephensen, owner of Pepino’s Mexican Restaurant in downtown Bangor, says they’re preparing for the summer. They’re ready inside, but they’ve also applied for an outdoor dining permit.

“Last year we had it down the street which was great but the city is allowing us to have it a little bit closer… right here in the parking spots. So it will be right outside the restaurant for convenience for our staff and also for our customers.”

The “parklet” will take up 4 parking spots, but will significantly expand the number of people they’re able to seat.

“I think if it’s set up in a safe manner its an excellent option for some of the restaurants.”

Jeff Wallace, Bangor’s director of code enforcement, says the permits required for outdoor seating are valid for the entire year, rather than being seasonal.

“Another change is the reduction in the fee this year which generally speaking it’s half price this year all across the board.”

Last year fees were waived entirely, and this year fees will range from $25 to $250 depending on the number of seats and whether alcohol will be served.

Those with 12 seats or fewer will pay $25 if they don’t serve alcohol, and $125 if they do.

The fees are $50 and $250 for restaurants with more outdoor seating.

“The city has been incredibly accommodating and generous with some of our ideas and other businesses ideas.” said Stephensen. “We’re so grateful for them thinking outside the box much like we’ve had to do as well.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Tamarack Circle around 6:30 p.m.
3-year-old dead after being hit by car driven by 13-year-old in Gorham
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 14th
Maine CDC reports 550 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Police Confirm Officer Involved Shooting in Mars Hill Resulting in Fatality
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in state of Maine
588 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death in Maine
Podcaster Kylie Low of "Dark Downeast"
Mainer explores ‘Dark’ side of New England history in new podcast

Latest News

New athletic facility coming to Thomas College.
New athletic facility coming to Thomas College in 2022
Chris and Brian go bowling.
One final adventure with Chris Ewing
Bath Iron Works will be at the mall through Saturday
A career fair is being held at the Bangor Mall through Saturday
Family Fun Lanes
Final Adventure