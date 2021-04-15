Advertisement

One final adventure with Chris Ewing

Chris and Brian visit Family Fun Bowling Center.
Chris and Brian go bowling.
Chris and Brian go bowling.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This past week we’ve had some fun digging into the archives to relive some of the fun adventures Sully and Chris have gone on over the past few years..

Before we said goodbye to the big guy - we figured we needed to head out one last time.

We decided to send the guys on a visit to our friends at Family Fun Lanes in Bangor to bowl a string.

