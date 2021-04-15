Advertisement

New bar and restaurant opens its doors in Waterville

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A new bar and restaurant is now open on Main Street in Waterville.

It’s something folks are happy to see after a tough year for restaurants.

The Front and Main is in the lobby of the Lockwood Hotel, which is set to open in the fall.

Their menu has a focus on locally grown food.

Restaurant and hotel staff are excited to provide a new spot to eat downtown, while also being a part of the rebound for businesses from the pandemic.

“So we do have a couple of empty store fronts but we’ve also got some hot prospects and it’s amazing to see how quickly these properties are being consumed by new businesses,” said Kim Lindlof of the Mid Maine Chamber of Commerce.

The restaurant will be open every night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.

