New athletic facility coming to Thomas College in 2022

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A brand new athletic facility coming to Thomas College is expected to be unveiled in the fall of 2022.

The push for it stems simply from the campus outgrowing itself.

“We can never lift as a team, work out as a team, anything like that. Just because we had to leave space for other students. I wish it was a little bit bigger and more space for us to work out as a team together,” said Sydney Pinkham, a student athlete for the women’s lacrosse team.

“As we grow enrollment and grow our teams and our rosters. You know this building is bursting at the seams. So the new athletic center is really going to alleviate some of the pressure on the Alfond Center,” said Christopher Parsons, Athletic Director for Thomas College.

Student athletes are dealing with the lack of space through changes to their team practices and class schedules.

“We might have one practice until midnight one day. The next practice we might be at 2 in the afternoon. You just never know. It kind of changes by week. It’s definitely that next step to give the athletes, to give the students the opportunity to train that they need, the space that they need, the training rooms. Everything they need to improve the Thomas program and just improve the Thomas community as a whole,” said Kyle Gleason, a student athlete for the baseball team.

“That building is going to bring strength and conditioning, two large locker rooms for our teams here at Thomas,” said Parsons.

And to give it a real home field feeling, the players will have a tunnel leading out onto the fields.

“I can imagine myself as a student athlete in the tunnel in line getting prepared to go out for battle in the game. Seeing the lights, hearing the fans. It’s going to create and incredible environment. So I feel like it’s really special,” said Parsons.

