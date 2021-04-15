Advertisement

Maine Wildlife Park reopens to the public Thursday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAY, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Wildlife Park in Gray reopens to the public on Thursday.

However, there are some restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors must reserve their arrival time and will be allowed in staggered groups to allow for social distancing.

Park officials say each group must be limited to 10 or fewer.

Once inside, you are allowed to stay until 6:00 pm.

They will start admitting visitors at 9:30 a.m.

Officials say they are anticipating a busy season.

