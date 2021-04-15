Advertisement

Maine man charges with lying to get $60,000 PPP loan released on bail

Nathan Reardon is charged with bank fraud and attempted wire fraud in a national emergency.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Skowhegan accused of using Paycheck Protection Program money for his personal shopping made his first federal court appearance today.

Nathan Reardon is charged with bank fraud and attempted wire fraud in a national emergency.

Authorities say he lied to get a $60,000 PPP loan.

The money was supposed to help his business Global Disruptive Technologies.

Reardon is accused of using it to pay legal and veterinary bills, make donations to a Florida church and buy things on line.

He was released on five thousand dollars unsecured bail.

While out, he’s not allowed to apply for pandemic-related assistance without approval.

