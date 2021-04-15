Increasing Clouds Tonight, Blustery, with Rain & Mix Developing Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -High clouds will continue to spread into the region as an area of low-pressure approaches from the west. This low pressure will setup off the coast and will bring the chance of rain and snow Friday into Saturday. Clouds will thicken and lower overnight bringing the chance of rain and even snow showers to the higher elevations of eastern New Hampshire and western Maine into Friday morning. Rain showers will spread north and east through the daytime hours reaching the Bangor area by early afternoon. Into the Friday evening timeframe, rain will transition into snow as temperatures fall. Coastal areas will see a mix of rain and snow and the higher elevations will mainly see snow. Places that do receive snow should expect a heavy wet snow that will make for slushy road conditions. Best chance of snow will stay mainly to the west in the higher elevations, for these locations totals will range from about 3-6″ with the highest amounts expected in higher locations. Areas closer to the coast, Bangor & towards the north, should expect a coating to upwards of 2″. Most accumulations in the lower elevations will stay on grassy surfaces. Still some uncertainty with exact totals as amounts will be dependent on air temperature, how quickly the rain changes to snow and elevation. Rain/snow mix will transition to rain and will taper off into Saturday afternoon. Drier conditions with slightly more sunshine will arrive by Sunday. Watching a few chances of light rain showers by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with rain/snow showers far west, lows will fall into the upper 20s & low 30s.

FRIDAY: Rain showers spreading north and east. A cool & raw day with highs reaching into the 30s & 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers will transition to snow showers. Lows drop to the upper 20s & low 30s. Accumulations will stay mainly in the higher elevations.

SATURDAY: Rain snow mix will come to an end by the afternoon. Highs on the cooler side staying in the 40s. By the evening lows will drop into the low 30s.

SUNDAY: Brightening skies, but still some clouds will linger. Highs heading for either side of 50°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a return of the mild temperatures. Some locations could reach close to 60°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies continue with slightly warmer temperatures. Some trying for the low to mid 60s.

