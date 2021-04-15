Advertisement

Head of Maine CDC concerned over COVID-19 trends

Dr. Nirav Shah reporting today that Maine's 7 day positivity rate is 3.5%.
Troubling statistics from the Maine CDC today concerning the spread of the coronavirus in the state.
Troubling statistics from the Maine CDC today concerning the spread of the coronavirus in the state.(WLUC)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Troubling statistics from the Maine CDC Thursday concerning the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Dr. Nirav Shah reporting today that Maine’s 7 day positivity rate is 3.5%.

That’s up from under 3% earlier this week.

Hospitalizations are now over 100 - that’s up from 70 at last report.

Late last year the average age of people with COVID was 43 - Thursday it’s 35.

“All of this shows how opportunistic the virus is,” said Shah. “As older parts of the state, older populations of the state have been vaccinated the virus is now spreading more rapidly among younger populations. All of this suggests the reason and the urgency behind why vaccination remains critical now.”

Shah believes travel and coronavirus variants are the major factors driving the cases.

During the briefing officials also stressed the importance of testing and quarantine protocols - particularly for those planning a vacation over April break.

