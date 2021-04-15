Advertisement

Fairfield takes first formal step to address PFAS in water

Town issuing request for qualifications for the planning and development of a public drinking water infrastructure plan
Part One of a special report on private wells in Fairfield with extremely high levels of PFAS(WABI TV)
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The town of Fairfield is taking the first forma step towards expanding the public drinking water supply.

It comes as dozens of private wells in Fairfield show alarming levels of toxic PFAS chemicals.

The town is now reaching out to civil and engineering firms that have experience in dealing with the expansion of public drinking water systems.

They are also open to other remedy options.

State law prohibits the town of Fairfield from helping residents with their private well issues.

However, enlarging the output of the town’s water supply along a well traveled corridor could benefit all taxpayers.

”That also could address some potential economic development pieces for the Route 201 corridor,” says Fairfield Town Manger Michelle Flewelling. “So that becomes a community enhancement, not just a direct benefit for private individuals.”

Flewelling says the town is actively pursuing other ways to pay for the expansion project including grants and forgivable loans.

Companies interested in submitting any questions and/or associated requests for information in connection with the Town of Fairfield’s request for qualification, can log onto https://www.fairfieldme.com/town/visitors.php/public-notices/rfq-public-drinking-water

