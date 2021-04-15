Advertisement

Divers to examine capsized lift boat off Louisiana coast

By Robb Hays
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT FOURCHON, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Divers have arrived to examine the lift boat that capsized off the coast of Port Fourchon, La., Tuesday, the United States Coast Guard confirmed.

USCG Petty Officer Carlos Galarza said private divers have been contracted to perform the mission.

Galarza said the first dive is planned for Thursday afternoon, depending on weather conditions. The lift boat capsized during a severe storm, with 19 people on board.

Six victims were safely rescued and one was found deceased.

The other 12 workers remain missing, Galarza said Thursday morning. Many family members of the missing have been calling for divers to search the vessel to see if any victims are trapped inside.

The Coast Guard said Wednesday it had already covered more than 1,440 square miles in its searching for the missing workers.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 14th
Maine CDC reports 550 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
It happened on Tamarack Circle around 6:30 p.m.
3-year-old dead after being hit by car driven by 13-year-old in Gorham
Police Confirm Officer Involved Shooting in Mars Hill Resulting in Fatality
Podcaster Kylie Low of "Dark Downeast"
Mainer explores ‘Dark’ side of New England history in new podcast
Mars Hill Officer Involved Shooting
28 year old man killed during armed confrontation with police in Mars Hill

Latest News

Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright
The search for 12 missing after a boat capsized off the Louisiana coast continues.
Families of missing men from capsized boat hold out hope for safe returns
The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early...
Apple studies whether Apple Watch can detect COVID-19, flu
LIVE: Watchdog testimony on Capitol riot