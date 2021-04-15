Advertisement

Disney cancels US cruise line sailings through June

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney Cruise Line is suspending all U.S. departures through June 2021 and European sailings through Oct. 9.

Disney said it’s working with American officials in “resuming operations.”

Customers impacted by the latest cancellations who paid for their reservation in full will be offered either cruise credit to be used for a future journey or a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Tamarack Circle around 6:30 p.m.
3-year-old dead after being hit by car driven by 13-year-old in Gorham
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 14th
Maine CDC reports 550 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Police Confirm Officer Involved Shooting in Mars Hill Resulting in Fatality
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in state of Maine
588 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death in Maine
Podcaster Kylie Low of "Dark Downeast"
Mainer explores ‘Dark’ side of New England history in new podcast

Latest News

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Florida) does an interview from her office on Capitol Hill.
Rep. Kat Cammack comments on Rep. Matt Gaetz allegations
New athletic facility coming to Thomas College.
New athletic facility coming to Thomas College in 2022
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) during a House hearing on April 15, 2021.
Rep. Matt Gaetz dodges questions on Capitol Hill
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking
Chris and Brian go bowling.
One final adventure with Chris Ewing