Crews respond to leaf litter fire in Glenburn.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials are reminding people to be careful with outdoor fires this time of year.

This after a leaf litter fire broke out in Glenburn this afternoon.

Crews responded to the fire behind a home on Hudson Road.

It was less than half an acre.

They say it started from an unattended campfire.

We’re told no one was hurt.

Crews from Glenburn, Hudson and Corinth were able to put it out quickly.

