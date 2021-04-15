Community Connector tackling bus driver shortage

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is hiring for a number of positions.

One of their dire needs is for bus drivers to staff the Community Connector.

With ridership increasing, the need is greater than ever.

“We have a really tight knit group of drivers,” said Tiffany Lister, transit driver for the Community Connector. “We’re a small transit company so we really get to know a lot of our passengers which is a bonus for them and for us.”

“I love working with people and especially with what I do in ADA, if everybody appreciated the ride, it’s very nice,” said one driver.

More than two dozen drivers keep the Community Connector buses on the road.

Staff say that’s not enough.

The buses run Monday through Saturday from about 6:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Without enough drivers, many passengers have had to adjust their work schedules and appointments.

“Instead of having a bus every 30 minutes like they’re used to, they now have to wait a full hour for whatever they’re doing. And, that adjusts what they have to do throughout the day,” said Lister.

“Everybody is putting in a lot of time just trying to make sure everybody is getting where they’re going,” said Sherri Clark, operations officer for the Community Connector.

Kallie Mehuren serves as a dispatcher for the Community Connector.

These days she also has to jump on a bus to cover a route.

“Lately, it’s been almost daily, if not just every other day,” said Mehuren.

She and many others have had to go the extra mile.

With summer coming, ridership is expected to increase. Right now, there are usually 28 drivers on the road.

“Ideally, if we had 35 or 36 drivers, everybody would be able to take their vacations, and there would be less stress around,” said Clark.

So, what does it take to become a driver?

“They have to have a license,” Clark said. “They have to be able to pass a drug test and a physical. We do a full trading with them before we send them out on their own.”

As for Kallie and the rest of the crew, they’ll continue filling in when they can.

Some will work four or five doubles this week alone.

It’s a job Kallie says she does not take for granted.

“This view is better than any view in an office staring at a computer screen,” said Mehuren. “Even on the rainy and miserable days, I’m still much happier being able to look out this view.”

Positions will be approximately 30+ hours a week with a pay range of $14.82-$19.93 per hour.

To apply click here.

