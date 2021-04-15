Advertisement

Bill proposes separate, elevated state agency for children

State lawmaker wants to make agency that serves children a separate, cabinet level-department
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A Maine lawmaker wants to make the state agency that serves children a separate, cabinet level-department.

The Portland Press Herald reports state Senator Bill Diamond introduced a bill that would remove the Office of Children and Family Services from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Speaking on Tuesday before a senate committee, the Democrat said the department was too large and complex to oversee child protective services.

But the office’s director Todd Landry said in a letter the the costs and drawbacks of creating a new, separate department for children outweigh any benefits.

The bill is one of several the senate committee is considering this week relating to child protections.

