A career fair is being held at the Bangor Mall through Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bath Iron Works is hanging out the help wanted sign.

Company officials set up the Bangor Mall today for a hiring event.

They’re looking to fill 25-hundred trade level positions throughout the state and New Hampshire.

The positions they’re looking for include electricians, pipe fitters, welders and ship builders.

”It’s amazing to get to different parts of the state and see the people in their comfort, the comfort of their community and bring the hiring to them. It’s a tremendous opportunity for not only my team to get out and meet people but for the people to come out and meet us as well,” said Manager of talent acquisition and organizational development for bath iron works.

They will be at the Bangor Mall tomorrow from 12-7 and Saturday 11 to 3.

Visit B-I-W careers dot com for more information.

