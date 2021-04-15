588 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death in Maine

Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in state of Maine (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - For the third day in a row, newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine topping the 500-mark.

The latest total is 588.

That brings the average daily case count to 427 during the last week.

There is also one new death, a person from Oxford County.

Total cases since the pandemic began show 55,953.

Confirmed cases are now at 42,185.

Kennebec County is reporting 69 new cases. Penobscot County has 43 and Somerset Count with 37.

Franklin County showing 20 additional cases. Knox County with 15.

