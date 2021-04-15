Advertisement

3-year-old dead after being hit by car driven by 13-year-old in Gorham

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GORHAM, Maine (WMTW) -A 3-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car driven by a 13-year-old girl Wednesday, according to the Gorham Police Department.

It happened on Tamarack Circle around 6:30 p.m.

According to a release from the department, police and firefighters were called to the scene in the area of the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gorham police say the incident remains under investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available.

