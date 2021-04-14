Advertisement

White House: First lady Jill Biden to undergo ‘procedure’

FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.(Ken Lambert /The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will accompany his wife, Jill Biden, early Wednesday morning to an appointment where she will undergo a “common medical procedure.”

The White House says both Bidens will then return to the White House and “resume their normal schedule.”

Later Wednesday, the president is set to address the nation on his plans to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021. He will then visit Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, the final resting place of many American service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The White House did not immediately detail the nature of the first lady’s procedure.

