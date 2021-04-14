Tractor-trailer rollover in Litchfield Wednesday morning

LITCHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A tractor-trailer rollover happened just after 10 this morning at mile 94 northbound in Litchfield.

Officials say the driver 54-year-old Gregory Malone Senior of Monticello was not injured.

The truck was hauling 88-thousand pounds of potatoes.

Authorities say the truck spilled some diesel fuel.

The Department of Environmental Protection was called to clean up the spill.

Officials say both northbound and southbound passing lanes are closed due to scattered debris.

The scene is still closed at this time as crews need to offload the bags of potatoes and remove the truck.

