Advertisement

Tractor-trailer rollover in Litchfield Wednesday morning

Officials say the driver 54-year-old Gregory Malone Senior of Monticello was not injured. The truck was hauling 88,000 pounds of potatoes.
Officials say the driver... 54 year old Gregory Malone Senior of Monticello was not injured.
Officials say the driver... 54 year old Gregory Malone Senior of Monticello was not injured.(Maine Department of Public Safety)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITCHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A tractor-trailer rollover happened just after 10 this morning at mile 94 northbound in Litchfield.

Officials say the driver 54-year-old Gregory Malone Senior of Monticello was not injured.

The truck was hauling 88-thousand pounds of potatoes.

Authorities say the truck spilled some diesel fuel.

The Department of Environmental Protection was called to clean up the spill.

Officials say both northbound and southbound passing lanes are closed due to scattered debris.

The scene is still closed at this time as crews need to offload the bags of potatoes and remove the truck.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released coronavirus cases by the Maine CDC
587 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 2 new deaths in Maine
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
LIVE: US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Police Confirm Officer Involved Shooting in Mars Hill Resulting in Fatality
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
Maine pausing on Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

Latest News

Long lines stretched out at the Cross Insurance Center. (File)
College students looking to be vaccinated are keeping Maine clinics busy
File
Millions pour into groups fighting, supporting power line
Police Lights
Officer involved shooting in Mars Hill
Former player takes over Black Bears.
Guite named Maine Men’s Ice Hockey interim coach