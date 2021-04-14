Sunny & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure building in from the north will bring us a beautiful Wednesday. We’ll see lots of sunshine today with just a light north/northeast wind. After a cold start this morning, temperatures will warm into the mid-50s to low 60s for highs. Skies will be clear tonight and once again with light winds expected, plan on a chilly night with lows dropping to the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south across the state.

Thursday looks good too with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s to near 60°. Low pressure to our south will bring rain into the area Friday mainly during the afternoon. The best chance of rain Friday will be for areas south of Greenville and Millinocket while areas to the north look cloudy but dry. Temperatures on Friday will be chilly due to the combination of the clouds, rain and a northeast breeze. Looks for highs to only reach the 40s to near 50°, warmest across the north where drier conditions are expected. Rain will spread northward across the rest of the state Friday night and as the atmosphere cools, the rain will likely mix with, if not change to, snow during the nighttime hours with rain/snow mix likely continuing Saturday morning. Accumulations are certainly possible especially in the higher terrain. Any snow that falls will be a very wet snow so we may need to keep an eye on the potential for downed tree limbs and possible power outages due to the weight of the snow sticking to the surfaces. Any rain and snow Saturday morning should transition back to just rain showers by afternoon before tapering off later in the day. Temperatures will remain on the cool side Saturday with highs in the 40s. Sunday will be the better of the weekend days with drier and somewhat brighter weather expected. We’ll see variably cloudy skies Sunday with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 54°-62°. North/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows between 25°-35°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 50°-60°, coolest along the coast. Light wind will become east/southeast 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain developing mainly during the afternoon. Cool with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely during the morning then rain showers possible during the afternoon. Breezy and chilly with highs in the 40s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

