Red Gendron’s family will hold private memorial service for coach

Asking for donations to Maine Hockey Forever Fund
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - There will be a private celebration of Red Gendron’s life soon. His family requests, in lieu of flowers, you make donations by check to the University of Maine Foundation for the Grant Standbrook Maine Hockey Forever Fund in memory of Red Gendron.

Mailing address: University of Maine Foundation, Buchanan Alumni House, Two Alumni Place, Orono, ME 04469-5792.

