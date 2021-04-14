Advertisement

Police Confirm Officer Involved Shooting in Mars Hill Resulting in Fatality

Newssource 8 is continuing to follow this story.
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Police confirm to Newssource 8 that the office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating an officer involved shooting which resulted in a fatality. Newssource 8 has confirmed the address of the incident as 17 Scovil Street in Mars Hill. No other information at this time. Newssource 8 is continuing to follow this story.

