Orono man charged with gross sexual assault for 2019 case

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -An Orono man has been charged with gross sexual assault for a case in 2019.

Police say 19-year-old Johan Halvorsen was arrested on Tuesday.

We’re told in November, a 19-year-old Orland woman reported a sexual assault that had happened in Orland in 20-19.

It’s not clear at this time when Halvorsen will appear in court.

