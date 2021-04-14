Advertisement

Officer Involved Shooting in Mars Hill

No further details of the incident will be released during the pendency of the investigation.
(ap newsroom)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mars Hill, Maine (WAGM) - Press Release from the Aroostook County Sheriff Office:

On April 14, 2021, at approximately 2:58 AM, Deputy Sheriffs from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call on Scovil Street in Mars Hill.

When they arrived, an armed confrontation occurred outside a residence, resulting in a man being shot by a deputy sheriff.

The man died at the scene.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident, as it is standard practice when a law enforcement uses deadly force.

The investigation is in its early stages. The names of deputies involved and the individual who was shot will not be released until appropriate family notifications have been made.

No further details of the incident will be released during the pendency of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released coronavirus cases by the Maine CDC
587 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 2 new deaths in Maine
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
Maine pausing on Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine
According to the CDC, at least one person in Maine became sick in connection to the raw meat...
Maine among 12 states where salmonella outbreak is being investigated by the CDC

Latest News

Former player takes over Black Bears.
Guite named Maine Men’s Ice Hockey interim coach
Logging Industry Relief Included In COVID-19 Relief Package
Maine delegation says USDA must distribute logger relief
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 14th
Maine CDC reports 550 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Police Confirm Officer Involved Shooting in Mars Hill Resulting in Fatality