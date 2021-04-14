Officer involved shooting in Mars Hill

MARS HILL, Maine (WABI) - Officials say A man was shot and killed by a deputy sheriff following an “armed confrontation” this morning in Mars Hill.

The Aroostok County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call on Scovill Street this morning just before 3 AM.

Officials say the man who was shot died at the scene.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident as it is standard procedure following an officer’s use of deadly force.

The names of those involved will not be released until family of those involved have been notified.

No further details will be released while the investigation is conducted.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.