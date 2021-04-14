Advertisement

Obesity a common factor in younger Mainers hit hard by COVID-19

The average age of Mainers testing positive for COVID-19 is continuing to trend younger.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The average age of Mainers testing positive for COVID-19 is continuing to trend younger.

Dr. James Jarvis says that across Northern Light Hospitals they are seeing a large uptick in people under 40 coming in with the virus.

The majority have mild or moderate symptoms and don’t need to be admitted.

Jarvis says there are commonalities among those more adversely effected.

“Many of them have had some underlying conditions already,” explained Jarvis. “Most of them it has been obesity. We know that obesity is one of the greatest factors for severe disease from Covid. In our population, unfortunately, obesity is one of our health epidemics that we are experiencing at the same time that we deal with the pandemic.”

He adds that’s all the more reason to continue following safety guidelines and getting vaccinated.

In a bit of a milestone, Northern Light gave out it’s 100,000th first dose to the vaccine Wednesday.

