Nearly 30 Cumberland County Jail inmates, staff test positive for COVID-19

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Nearly 30 inmates and staff members at the Cumberland County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, jail officials announced Tuesday.

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said late last week a couple of inmates and employees started showing symptoms of the virus.

Joyce said those employees and inmates were tested, and on Friday, two inmates and two staff members positive.

After the positive test results, all inmates and staff at the jail were tested.

Joyce said late Monday night an additional 24 inmates tested positive.

He said as of Tuesday a total of 27 inmates and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

