Advertisement

Millions pour into groups fighting, supporting power line

Project supporters outspent opponents more than 2 to 1 in the latest reporting period.
File
File
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Money is pouring into the campaign battle over a $1 billion hydropower transmission project in western Maine.

Project supporters outspent opponents more than 2 to 1 in the latest reporting period.

Financial disclosures filed Monday indicate that Central Maine Power-backed Clean Energy Matters spent nearly $4.5 million and Mainers for Local Power spent more than $2 million.

Critics who say the project would permanently change the character of the western Maine woods collected enough signatures for a referendum on the project.

Supporters say the project would reduce carbon pollution and lower utility prices across the region.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released coronavirus cases by the Maine CDC
587 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 2 new deaths in Maine
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
LIVE: US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Police Confirm Officer Involved Shooting in Mars Hill Resulting in Fatality
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
Maine pausing on Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

Latest News

Long lines stretched out at the Cross Insurance Center. (File)
College students looking to be vaccinated are keeping Maine clinics busy
Officials say the driver... 54 year old Gregory Malone Senior of Monticello was not injured.
Tractor-trailer rollover in Litchfield Wednesday morning
Police Lights
Officer involved shooting in Mars Hill
Former player takes over Black Bears.
Guite named Maine Men’s Ice Hockey interim coach