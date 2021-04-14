Millions pour into groups fighting, supporting power line

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Money is pouring into the campaign battle over a $1 billion hydropower transmission project in western Maine.

Project supporters outspent opponents more than 2 to 1 in the latest reporting period.

Financial disclosures filed Monday indicate that Central Maine Power-backed Clean Energy Matters spent nearly $4.5 million and Mainers for Local Power spent more than $2 million.

Critics who say the project would permanently change the character of the western Maine woods collected enough signatures for a referendum on the project.

Supporters say the project would reduce carbon pollution and lower utility prices across the region.

