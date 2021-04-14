Maine softball team sharing positive energy has created strong team bond

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine softball struggled early but have really found their swing the past few weeks. Many teams might have got down, or negative, but this UMaine group has a different mentality than most.

“The culture and the energy of our team this year has been great,” says UMaine senior pitcher Kyleigh O’Donnell, “It’s been nothing that can stop us now. Everything has been going really well and the energy helps a lot. Even if something bad happens, energy is like I will pick you up, and you got this next time.”

“I guess our vibe and our energy has been a little bit different,” says UMaine junior infielder Grace McGouldrick, “All in and very selfless. Not just for ourselves but for everyone on the team.”

This group of Black Bears is so in it for each other they actually give each other positive energy.

“You pick someone on the field and give them your energy,” says O’Donnell, “If you are lacking, and you give them your energy, would you want them to have low energy like you have? So it’s kinda evening out and having good energy all the time.”

“No matter what happens, we look at each other like I giving you my energy, I’m giving you my energy,” says McGouldrick, “We just do things for each other so it makes the game easier, and not like everything on your shoulders.”

Maine split with UMass today in a doubleheader. Losing game one 15-6 and winning game two

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.