Maine lawmakers propose constitutional amendment to impose congressional term limits

Maine State House
Maine State House
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -A group of local lawmakers is proposing a constitutional amendment to limit the power and jurisdiction of the Federal Government.

They are calling an article 5 constitutional convention to impose term limits and fiscal restraints on the federal government.

The amendment would need 2/3 of states to join in support of Congress to call a limited convention.

Those in favor say this will allow people with diverse backgrounds to run for office and limit career politicians.

”In the long run term limits actually improve choices and open participation by bringing more people into the political process and by helping restore citizens’ fractured faith in their government,” Sen. Rick Bennett, said.

“In Maine experiences shown that disqualifying experienced term limits make our government less representative, voters less accountable and less effective,” said Will Hayward with the League of Women Voters of Maine.

Those in opposition disagree with the feasibility of a constitutional convention.

Currently, House members serve two-year terms and are reconsidered every even year.

Senators serve six-year terms and their reelection is staggered over even years as well.

