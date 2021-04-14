Maine CDC reports 550 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Over the last two days, Maine has added over 1,100 coronavirus cases to its total. The Maine CDC reported an additional 550 cases on Wednesday, bringing the average daily case count to nearly 391 over the last week.

Another four Mainers have died. Two were from Kennebec County, the other two from Cumberland County. That brings the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in our state to 757.

Total cases now top 55,000 at 55,374. Of those, 41,799 are confirmed.

This story will be updated with county data.

