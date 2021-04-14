Maine baker, designer opens storefront in downtown Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After spending the past couple years baking out of her certified home kitchen, a cake designer is now bringing her artisan creations to downtown Bangor.

“I bake absolutely everything here,” said owner and designer of Wildflour Cake Design, Asa Harned.

Asa has been baking since she was a kid.

Her love grew as she got older. She also got some inspiration from her mom.

That passion for baking cake pops and other creations, led to a bigger undertaking of wedding cakes.

“I really found that I love the wedding cakes and making sugar floors from gum paste.” said Harned. “My mom also made wedding cakes when I was younger so I think that kind of started it as well, so I’ve always had that in the back of my mind.”

After spending some time out of state, Asa moved back to Maine and started Asa’s Cakes out of her certified home kitchen. A few years ago, she rebranded to Wildflour Cake Design.

The name, she says, comes from her love of flowers.

Wildflour Cake Design specializes in custom-designed centerpiece cakes and small desserts, mostly for weddings. She also makes specialty cakes for other events with more than 20 flavors to choose from.

However, her customers do have their go-tos.

“Lemon and lemon blueberry are probably are most popular flavors. So, we go through quite a bit of it each week,” Harned said. “Everything is scratched baked with real lemon zest and juice.”

With the help of her fiancé and her mom, Asa is getting settled into her new location on State Street in Bangor.

“We don’t have much specialty baking in our area so that’s been a nice reward to kind of fill that need in the community,” Harned explained.

Each cake Asa designs is scratch-baked to order.

“Doing the flowers and the art, that just really keeps me going because I always have creative ideas, and I’m always thinking of different color schemes,” she said.

2021 will be a busy year for Wildflour Cake Design, especially when it comes to weddings.

After 2020, they’re looking forward to getting back to creating a special product for their couples.

“Weddings do stick in our heart because we have to do it right.,” she said. “We have to be there on time. It has to be perfect because it really is the center of their day. Those mornings with deliveries can be nerve wracking at times, especially the bigger cakes, but it is special. It’s special to know that we’ll bring something unique and delicious to their day.”

Wildflour Cake Design will be holding a grand opening on Saturday, April 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

