LifeFlight called in after garbage truck rollover in Palermo

PALERMO, Maine (WABI) -An accident in Palermo left the driver of a garbage truck pinned in his vehicle.

The garbage truck was on Route 3 when it rolled onto its left side around noon.

No other vehicles were involved.

First responders from Palermo and Liberty worked to get the driver out.

The extent of his injuries has not been released.

Roger Komandt, Palermo Fire Chief and Liberty Ambulance Paramedic, was on the scene.

”He was pinned in the vehicle. With a little bit of the jaws and window extrication we were able to get him out and get him transported to the LZ for the LifeFlight helicopter they called in.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but bystanders say a blown tire may have been a factor.

