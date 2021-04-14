Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson pause a setback for vaccinating children

The vaccine has been put on hold after the report of six cases of rare blood clots after the shot.
The pausing of the use of Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccinations is a major blow to...
The pausing of the use of Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccinations is a major blow to getting shots into the arms of children.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The pausing of the use of Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccinations is a major blow to getting shots into the arms of children.

The vaccine has been put on hold after the report of six cases of rare blood clots after the shot.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says J&J is looking into their vaccine’s viability for those under the age of 16.

He says the way that shot can be handled and distributed makes it very valuable.

“Because that was a more stable vaccine it could be used in more situations than what we could use Pfizer and Moderna and that would include offices,” explained Jarvis. “So if they were to get permission to use it in younger people then we could see pediatric and family medicine practices be able to administer on site.”

Jarvis said that Pfizer is nearing a point of filing for an addendum to it’s emergency declaration to the FDA.

That would allow for people 12 and over to get the shot.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released coronavirus cases by the Maine CDC
587 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 2 new deaths in Maine
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
LIVE: US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 14th
Maine CDC reports 550 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Police Confirm Officer Involved Shooting in Mars Hill Resulting in Fatality
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says

Latest News

The average age of Mainers testing positive for COVID-19 is continuing to trend younger.
Obesity a common factor in younger Mainers hit hard by COVID-19
Downeast Community Partners buses undergo a strict, daily COVID safety protocol.
Downeast Community Partners taking extra COVID safety precautions in transportation program
Long lines stretched out at the Cross Insurance Center. (File)
College students looking to be vaccinated are keeping Maine clinics busy
File
Millions pour into groups fighting, supporting power line