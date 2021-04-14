Johnson & Johnson pause a setback for vaccinating children

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The pausing of the use of Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccinations is a major blow to getting shots into the arms of children.

The vaccine has been put on hold after the report of six cases of rare blood clots after the shot.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says J&J is looking into their vaccine’s viability for those under the age of 16.

He says the way that shot can be handled and distributed makes it very valuable.

“Because that was a more stable vaccine it could be used in more situations than what we could use Pfizer and Moderna and that would include offices,” explained Jarvis. “So if they were to get permission to use it in younger people then we could see pediatric and family medicine practices be able to administer on site.”

Jarvis said that Pfizer is nearing a point of filing for an addendum to it’s emergency declaration to the FDA.

That would allow for people 12 and over to get the shot.

