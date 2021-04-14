Investigators working to find cause of fire in Kenduskeag

KENDUSKEAG, Maine (WABI) -The State Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause of a fire at a home on oak street in Kenduskeag Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to a structure fire just before 2:30 p.m.

Officials say when they arrived the garage was well involved and posed a challenge for initial crews.

Mutual aid was called from Glenburn, Levant, and Hudson to assist.

“Garages always have a challenge and pose a risk for us sometimes they do have flammables and sometimes different chemicals. we always face manpower problems as a volunteer department sometimes getting the first truck on the road and getting it here is key,” Kenduskeag Fire Chief Dakota Bartlett said.

Officials say the exterior shell of the house is still standing but it’s considered a total loss.

They say no one was injured in the fire.

The Red Cross has been called in to help the homeowners.

We’re told there was also a small brush fire that was extinguished and they are working with forestry to make sure nothing spreads.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.