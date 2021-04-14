Guite named Maine Men’s Ice Hockey interim coach

ORONO, Maine (University of Maine Athletics) - University of Maine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph has named Ben Guite interim head coach of the men’s ice hockey team, effective April 14.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Ben Guite’s experience and character to guide our program through this difficult time,” says Ralph. “Ben is a Black Bear alum, a national champion, played in the National Hockey League, and has established himself as one of the top assistant coaches in college hockey. More importantly, there is no one who cares more about the University of Maine and the success of its hockey program.”

Guite, who joined former head coach Red Gendron’s staff in the summer of 2013, recently completed his eighth season as a member of the Maine men’s ice hockey staff. Guite served as an assistant coach for two years before being promoted to associate head coach on Oct. 14, 2015.

“I would like to thank Director of Athletics Ken Ralph and President Joan Ferrini-Mundy for their confidence in me to help guide our team through this difficult time,” says Guite. “At the moment, our thoughts are with Coach Red’s wife Jan, and their daughters, Katie and Allie, and we are here to support our players in any needs that they may have. Our program will honor Coach Red through our passion for Maine Hockey and our effort on and off the ice. I am honored to serve on the Maine Hockey staff and strive to represent all that Maine Hockey means to myself, our University, our state, and our region. I will continue to give back to a program which has given so much to me both as a player, and as a coach.”

Guite, who helped lead Maine to the 1999 NCAA National Championship, spent 13 years as a professional hockey player following his graduation from the University of Maine. Guite’s professional career spanned more than 600 games at the ECHL and AHL level along with a 175-game NHL career with three teams.

While at Maine, Guite helped lead the Black Bears to their second national championship in 1999 before being named an assistant captain and guiding the Black Bears back to the Frozen Four in 2000. Guite totaled 47 goals, including nine game-winners, and added 49 assists for 96 points in 146 games at Maine. A Montreal, Quebec native, Guite scored the first goal in Maine’s national championship victory over New Hampshire and added an assist in the Frozen Four semifinal win over Boston College. During his senior year in 1999-00, Guite totaled a team-high 22 goals with 14 assists for 36 points in 40 games. As a junior, the former Black Bear forward had 12 goals and 16 assists in 40 games after totaling six goals and 12 assists in 32 games as a sophomore. During his rookie season, Guite ranked second among Maine first-year players with 14 points on seven goals and seven assists in 34 games.

After his time at Maine, Guite spent 13 years in the professional hockey ranks where he totaled 175 games in the National Hockey League (NHL), 585 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) and 68 contests with the ECHL (East Coast Hockey League). Guite spent four years in the NHL where he competed for the Boston Bruins (2005-06), Colorado Avalanche (2006-07, 2008-09), and Nashville Predators (2009-10). Guite totaled 19 goals, including one playoff goal, and 26 assists while with the NHL. Guite registered 103 goals and 176 assists with the AHL after notching 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points in the ECHL.

Guite also has significant experience with the Players’ Association as he spent the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons as a PHPA Executive Committee member after serving the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons as an NHLPA player representative. Guite also served as a PHPA player representative in 2005-06 and 2009-10.

The former Black Bear assistant captain participated in the 2012 NHL Draft Coaching Clinic. Guite also dedicated countless hours to hockey school coaching around the country including the University of Maine Hockey School in Orono, Bill Armstrong Hockey in Providence, R.I., Can/Am Hockey in Lake Placid, N.Y., Huron Hockey in Orange, N.J. and Outside Edge Hockey in Denver, Colo.

Guite earned his Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Maine in 2000 before achieving his Masters in Business Administration from UMaine in 2009.

Guite and his wife, Kristen, a Portland, Maine native and University of Maine alumna, are the proud parents of two sons, Patrick and Maxime.

