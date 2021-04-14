Gov. Mills continues Maine’s COVID-19 civil state of emergency
It’s the 14th time she has done so since the pandemic began.
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills has extended the state of Civil Emergency for another 30 days.
It’s the 14th time she has done so since the pandemic began.
The state of civil emergency now runs through May 13th.
According to the National Governors Association, Mills’ decision to extend the emergency is in line with nearly every other state in the nation which have ongoing emergency declarations.
The state of civil emergency allows the state to use federal resources and deploy all available tools to respond to the pandemic.
Under Maine law, civil states of emergency may only be issued in 30-day increments.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.