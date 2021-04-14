Gov. Mills continues Maine’s COVID-19 civil state of emergency

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills has extended the state of Civil Emergency for another 30 days.

It’s the 14th time she has done so since the pandemic began.

The state of civil emergency now runs through May 13th.

According to the National Governors Association, Mills’ decision to extend the emergency is in line with nearly every other state in the nation which have ongoing emergency declarations.

“We are in a race between vaccinations and variants, With nearly half of all eligible Maine people having received at least one dose of a vaccine, we are making progress, but we have got to keep our foot on the gas to get more people vaccinated, to keep people alive and healthy, and to get us back to normal sooner. With case counts increasing, and with spring vacation just around the corner for many, I ask all Maine people to keep doing the basic things that keep us safe, like wearing a mask, watching your distance, and avoiding large gatherings, particularly ones indoors.”

The state of civil emergency allows the state to use federal resources and deploy all available tools to respond to the pandemic.

Under Maine law, civil states of emergency may only be issued in 30-day increments.

