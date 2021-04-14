Advertisement

Gov. Mills continues Maine’s COVID-19 civil state of emergency

It’s the 14th time she has done so since the pandemic began.
Gov. Janet Mills State of the Budget Address
Gov. Janet Mills State of the Budget Address
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills has extended the state of Civil Emergency for another 30 days.

The state of civil emergency now runs through May 13th.

According to the National Governors Association, Mills’ decision to extend the emergency is in line with nearly every other state in the nation which have ongoing emergency declarations.

The state of civil emergency allows the state to use federal resources and deploy all available tools to respond to the pandemic.

Under Maine law, civil states of emergency may only be issued in 30-day increments.

