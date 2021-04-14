Free programs offered to help combat dangerous driving trends

(WABI) - Dangerous driving behaviors increased during the early months of the pandemic.

A new report from the Governors Highway Safety Association released last month showed a national pedestrian fatality rate rise of 20% percent in the first six months of 2020.

In Maine the total number of crashes decreased during the pandemic, but the number of fatal crashes increased.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and Students Against Destructive Decisions is partnering with the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety.

Together they are offering FREE programming to communities across the state to help combat reckless or distracted driving.

”Despite the fact that people were not suppose to be out on the road, with the stay at home orders, those people that were out there were just extremely reckless,” said Lauren Stewart, Director Maine Department of Public Safety-Bureau of Highway Safety. “So limit those distractions, don’t be tempted by your phones. Its not just the young kids. I guess that’s the message for everybody.”

For more information on Students Against Destructive Decisions free programs, visit www.sadd.org

