Advertisement

Four entrepreneurs compete for $5000 in local competition

The four finalists won regular-season pitch-offs to qualify for this round.
Four Maine entrepreneurs compete for $5,000 prize.
Four Maine entrepreneurs compete for $5,000 prize.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Four Maine entrepreneurs presented ideas on Tuesday night to a panel of judges with $5,000 on the line.

It was the finale of the Big Gig Pitch-Off.

The competition is a way to enhance businesses and have businessmen and women network.

The four finalists won regular-season pitch-offs to qualify for this round.

The creator of an online platform for students to sell their artwork won the grand prize.

Joshua Kim, creator of “The Cubby,” said, ”The $5,000 from the final big gig finale will be used to secure partnerships with galleries museums and other art institutions to provide our Cubby artists with more opportunities during their time in college and in turn attract new users who are eager to join the Cubby.”

Kim says he started the idea at Colby College and wants to continue to grow the business in Maine.

The next season of the Big Gig kicks off in October.

Big Gig Season Finale

Watch four Maine entrepreneurs pitch their innovative startups to win $5000!

Posted by Big Gig on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the accident happened on private property, and was not part of a commercial...
Man killed after loading logs onto a trailer in Charleston.
Newly released coronavirus cases by the Maine CDC
587 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 2 new deaths in Maine
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 12th
Maine CDC reports 308 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say

Latest News

Jessica Meir - NASA
Caribou students chat with NASA astronaut Jessica Meir
In Maine the total number of crashes decreased during the pandemic, but the number of fatal...
Free programs offered to help combat dangerous driving trends
Many long-term research projects and management actions had to be delayed or cancelled due to...
Acadia National Park assesses pandemic damage
Downtown Bangor
Federal funding available for Maine small businesses