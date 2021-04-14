Four entrepreneurs compete for $5000 in local competition

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Four Maine entrepreneurs presented ideas on Tuesday night to a panel of judges with $5,000 on the line.

It was the finale of the Big Gig Pitch-Off.

The competition is a way to enhance businesses and have businessmen and women network.

The four finalists won regular-season pitch-offs to qualify for this round.

The creator of an online platform for students to sell their artwork won the grand prize.

Joshua Kim, creator of “The Cubby,” said, ”The $5,000 from the final big gig finale will be used to secure partnerships with galleries museums and other art institutions to provide our Cubby artists with more opportunities during their time in college and in turn attract new users who are eager to join the Cubby.”

Kim says he started the idea at Colby College and wants to continue to grow the business in Maine.

The next season of the Big Gig kicks off in October.

Big Gig Season Finale Watch four Maine entrepreneurs pitch their innovative startups to win $5000! Posted by Big Gig on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

