Federal funding available for Maine small businesses

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -More than $56M is going to Maine businesses through the State Small Business Credit Initiative, or SSBCI.

It’s designed to leverage additional funding sources for small businesses.

It’s also expected to help provide $503M in capital to support Maine small businesses and entrepreneurs as the state continues to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

It’s being funded through the American Rescue Plan.

Governor Mills encourages all Maine business owners interested in the program to contact the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development.

