Downeast Community Partners taking extra COVID safety precautions in transportation program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Downeast Community Partners has been providing rides for low-income people and seniors, mostly for medical appointments, for nearly 50 years.

Ridership has fallen during the pandemic and hasn’t gotten back to fifty percent of pre-pandemic numbers. Officials at DCP say they’re worried people aren’t getting to medical appointments they need to go to.

They stress their buses are safe and undergo a strict, daily COVID safety protocol.

“They have plexiglass in them to protect the drivers,” explained Mark Green, Downeast Community Partners Executive Director. “Unless they’re family members that live in the same household, we’ll only put three on the bus at a time. The buses are wiped down, essentially between riders. Then we have special equipment at the end of the day, we actually spray the buses all down. We want people to go to the appointments they need to go to, and we want them to feel safe in our buses.”

For more information on Downeast Community Partners transportation services, visit downeastcommunitypartners.org.

