Advertisement

Downeast Community Partners taking extra COVID safety precautions in transportation program

Downeast Community Partners buses undergo a strict, daily COVID safety protocol.
Downeast Community Partners buses undergo a strict, daily COVID safety protocol.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Downeast Community Partners has been providing rides for low-income people and seniors, mostly for medical appointments, for nearly 50 years.

Ridership has fallen during the pandemic and hasn’t gotten back to fifty percent of pre-pandemic numbers. Officials at DCP say they’re worried people aren’t getting to medical appointments they need to go to.

They stress their buses are safe and undergo a strict, daily COVID safety protocol.

“They have plexiglass in them to protect the drivers,” explained Mark Green, Downeast Community Partners Executive Director. “Unless they’re family members that live in the same household, we’ll only put three on the bus at a time. The buses are wiped down, essentially between riders. Then we have special equipment at the end of the day, we actually spray the buses all down. We want people to go to the appointments they need to go to, and we want them to feel safe in our buses.”

For more information on Downeast Community Partners transportation services, visit downeastcommunitypartners.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released coronavirus cases by the Maine CDC
587 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 2 new deaths in Maine
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
LIVE: US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 14th
Maine CDC reports 550 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Police Confirm Officer Involved Shooting in Mars Hill Resulting in Fatality
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says

Latest News

Courtesy: AP Photo (Marina Villeneuve)
Gov. Mills continues Maine’s COVID-19 civil state of emergency
The average age of Mainers testing positive for COVID-19 is continuing to trend younger.
Obesity a common factor in younger Mainers hit hard by COVID-19
The pausing of the use of Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccinations is a major blow to...
Johnson & Johnson pause a setback for vaccinating children
Long lines stretched out at the Cross Insurance Center. (File)
College students looking to be vaccinated are keeping Maine clinics busy