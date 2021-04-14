Bright & Pleasant Thursday, Rain, Mix & Wind Arrives Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Surface high will continue to bring us clear skies for the rest of Wednesday through the overnight. Clouds will start to build into the region tomorrow morning as an area of low-pressure approaches from the west. This will bring impacts to the region come Friday into Saturday morning. Radiational cooling this evening will allow for temperatures to fall down on either side of the freezing mark. Thursday will start off on the chillier side with clear skies and will warm into the 50s and low 60s by the afternoon. Clouds will be on the rise for Thursday. A Wintry mix will begin for some on Friday morning especially towards parts of the west and south. Rain will continue to spread to the east as the low setups off-shore. For some areas, winds will pick up out of the northeast and could gust in excess of 30 mph Friday night into Saturday morning. Best chance of snow will stay mainly to the west in the higher elevations, but some mixing, with wet heavy snow, will be possible closer to the coast as temperatures drop Friday night into Saturday morning. For now, snowfall accumulations will be highest in the higher elevations. Drier weather is expected by the second half of the weekend and into early next week.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, lows will fall into the upper 20s & low 30s.

THURSDAY: Chilly start with mostly clear skies, clouds will increase throughout the day with highs reaching into the 50s & a few low 60s possible inland. FRIDAY: Rain & snow showers move into parts of western Maine early Friday; Rain showers will spread east throughout the day. Highs will max out in the 40s. Winds will also increase out of the northeast.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain will transition into snow showers especially in the higher elevations, some accumulations possible. Lows will fall to either side of freezing.

SATURDAY: Snow showers will change back over into rain and will clear out as the low moves east. Breezy with northeast winds gusting over 30 mph. Conditions dry up by the afternoon with highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Skies will gradually clear with drier conditions. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching into the 50s & a few low 60s.

